$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post sales of $55.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.52 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $52.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LQDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a P/E ratio of -168.36 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

