Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $781.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

