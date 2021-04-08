Crowns 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.06 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $30.36 or 0.00052544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

