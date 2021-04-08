JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.30. 444,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $470.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

