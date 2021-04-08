HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.77

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.77 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 164.80 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,337,135 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Kenneth D. Reid purchased 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

