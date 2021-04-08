RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.83. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

