Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $607.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 607 ($7.93) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.89). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 619 ($8.09), with a volume of 24,348 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 607.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 606.97. The company has a market capitalization of £250.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28.

In other news, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

