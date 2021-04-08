Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 21,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

