Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (LON:CDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Codemasters Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Codemasters Group stock remained flat at $GBX 602 ($7.87) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,251. The company has a market cap of £941.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 602.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

