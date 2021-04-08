Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.