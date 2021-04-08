Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Cap Tops $20.04 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $402.99 or 0.00698418 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and $240,389.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 coins and its circulating supply is 49,725 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

