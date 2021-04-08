Casino Betting Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.63 million and $127,003.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

