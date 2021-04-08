American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $785,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in American Electric Power by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

