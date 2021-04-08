Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $334.86 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $338.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

