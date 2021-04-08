Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,280. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.