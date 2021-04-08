Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,280. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

