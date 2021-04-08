Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,375 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $658.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $667.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

