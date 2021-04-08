M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

STZ opened at $225.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.01 and a one year high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

