908 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.72. 75,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,297. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.01 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.