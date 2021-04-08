The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. 211,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.