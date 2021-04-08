Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,130.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 10043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,015 ($13.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 930.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 804.32. The company has a market capitalization of £169.76 million and a P/E ratio of -115.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 3,161 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,127 ($28,909.07).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

