Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Berry stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $447.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Berry by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

