$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 166,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

