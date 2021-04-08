Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1327458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

