Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryerson by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.