Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.16

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $28.40. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 8,949 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

