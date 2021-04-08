French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.33 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 188,829 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £20.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

