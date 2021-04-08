pulltherug.finance Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $177,628.92 and $282.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $18.82 or 0.00032557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

