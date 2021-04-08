Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,590,898. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

FB stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.73. The company had a trading volume of 476,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.74 and a 1 year high of $314.25. The company has a market capitalization of $884.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

