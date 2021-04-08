LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.05 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.