Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 66,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

