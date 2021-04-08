Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

