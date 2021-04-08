Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE LW traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

