ELM Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $226.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $204.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

