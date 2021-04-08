Security National Bank Invests $365,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

NYSE T traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 573,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

