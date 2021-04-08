First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,451. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

