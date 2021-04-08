Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.92 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $84.41. 23,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

