TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.62 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $105.06 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

