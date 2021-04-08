Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AEVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 36,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,479. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

