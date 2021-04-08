$79.72 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $79.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $96.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $493.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,605.37. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,372.56 and a 200 day moving average of $835.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,710.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 125 shares of company stock valued at $139,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

