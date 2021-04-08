Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $78.01 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.01 million and $162,917.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00314290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00180001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00124802 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

