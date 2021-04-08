Insider Buying: NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Acquires 6,154 Shares of Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) insider Jennifer Lambert purchased 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.35 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of A$69,847.90 ($49,891.36).

The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.