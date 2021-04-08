Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,734. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $877.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

