Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

