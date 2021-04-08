Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,472 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Splunk comprises approximately 3.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,390. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.