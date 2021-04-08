Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,194 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,734. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.91 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

