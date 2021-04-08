American Research & Management Co. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 24,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.