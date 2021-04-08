Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,584 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.49. 200,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

