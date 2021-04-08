Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53,222 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,222 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

NYSE:QTS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,002. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

