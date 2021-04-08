M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

