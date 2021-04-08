Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $281.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $286.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

